Minnesota farm incomes improve in 2016, says new report

A new report says Minnesota farm incomes marginally improved in 2016, but more than 30% of the state's farmers were in red last year amid the third straight year of declining commodity prices.

Those are some of the key findings in the annual study released today by University of Minnesota Extension and the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities system.

Across all types of Minnesota farms, the median net farm income was around $35,000, up from $27,000 in 2015. But net farm incomes have fallen dramatically since 2007-2012, when farm earnings were general strong.