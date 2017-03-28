Gov. Dayton calling for an investment into Pre-Kindergarten oppo - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Gov. Dayton calling for an investment into Pre-Kindergarten opportunities

Posted:
By Jason Pope, Executive Producer
Connect
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -

Governor Dayton proposes an investment to offer voluntary pre-K opportunities to thousands of Minnesota children.

If the investment gets the green light $175 million would go toward giving more than 17,000 four-year-olds a chance at voluntary pre-K.

Last week, House Republicans released their budget proposal, which took a defiant step against the Governor by proposing to eliminate his early childhood education program.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.