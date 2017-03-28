RCTC President trades places with student President for the day

RCTC's President Mary Davenport is turning back the clock to her college days, trading places with a student and heading to class.

"Students are so great and I've been able to meet a lot of students just in these interactions that I've been having," Davenport said. "It beats meetings all day."

Her counterpart, Student President Sofia Alston, might beg to differ.

"The one that I'm really excited for is the faculty shared governance council," Alston said.

Both of them had a few meetings today.

Including Alston with the school cabinet and Davenport with the student senate.

However, President Davenport had to go to some of Sofia's classes, like modern dance.

All to build a closer bond with two important members of the school.

"It's important that the president of a college and the student senate president know each other and trust each other and can have an open relationship," Davenport said. "This is kind of a fun way to go about doing that and really understand each other."

It's also a learning experience for Alston to see what it takes to be a leader.

"I see the organization that comes with everyone's specific duties in their departments and it can kind of translate to my own cabinet," Alston said.

Davenport says that other presidents or college leaders should try it.

"I challenge the other school presidents to try something like this so they can be in the shoes of the student for the day and they can give that student an experience in their office for a day and all the challenges that we face on a day to day basis," Davenport said.