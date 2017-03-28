Stand Your Ground bill passes House Public Safety Committee

A five-hour manhunt in the woods near Millville ended with Wabasha County Sheriff's deputies arresting wanted fugitive Brent Espenson. Sheriff Rodney Bartsh said Espenson, 32, is being held at the Goodhue County Adult Detention Center in Red Wing. "He's being held in Goodhue County right now on their warrants and he is also wanted in Olmsted County," said Sheriff Bartsh. The manhunt apparently began as a rescue when law enforcement responded to a report of tha...More >>
After months of discussion and protest, mayo food service workers reach a tentative agreement for their contracts. Nearly 500 Mayo food service workers were outsourced after Mayo's decision to transfer to Morrison Healthcare. So what comes with these new 5 year contracts? According to the union, they were able to achieve their three goals of advancing wages, union insurance and union retirement.More >>
The exhibit, When Home Won't Let You Stay, is all about empathy; sharing the stories of the people who are now calling Minnesota home. The artist, James Bowey, intends for people to see the photographs, read the stories and contribute to an open discussion where people can share their personal experiences.More >>
They want clear answers. That was the message people were sending the Mayo Clinic Health System at tonight's public forum. The forum was to give concerned citizens the chance to voice their concerns over Mayo Clinic Health System's decision to move some of their services from the Albert Lea location to the Austin location.More >>
Authorities arrested Jeremy Walter Rose, 27, on child endangerment and possession of drug paraphernalia charges.More >>
Seven teenagers are facing charges stemming from vandalism in April at Byron High School. Many of the suspects confessed to authorities after security footage, and help from a hardware store, led investigators to them.More >>
A woman is facing a number of charges after crashing her vehicle while allegedly intoxicated. Police say a child was also in the back seat at the time of the crash.More >>
A storm barreled through southeast Minnesota Wednesday evening, bringing downpours, heavy winds, and even two reports of tornado touchdowns.More >>
Rochester was abuzz with activity as it celebrated its 75th anniversary, its Diamond Jubilee, in June of 1929. The second day of this four-day celebration, started with the coronation, shown here, of the queen of the Diamond Jubilee, Arleen Town.More >>
A five-hour manhunt in the woods near Millville ended with Wabasha County Sheriff's deputies arresting wanted fugitive Brent Espenson. Sheriff Rodney Bartsh said Espenson, 32, is being held at the Goodhue County Adult Detention Center in Red Wing. "He's being held in Goodhue County right now on their warrants and he is also wanted in Olmsted County," said Sheriff Bartsh. The manhunt apparently began as a rescue when law enforcement responded to a report of tha...More >>
A storm barreled through southeast Minnesota Wednesday evening, bringing downpours, heavy winds, and even two reports of tornado touchdowns.More >>
A woman is facing a number of charges after crashing her vehicle while allegedly intoxicated. Police say a child was also in the back seat at the time of the crash.More >>
Authorities arrested Jeremy Walter Rose, 27, on child endangerment and possession of drug paraphernalia charges.More >>
Seven teenagers are facing charges stemming from vandalism in April at Byron High School. Many of the suspects confessed to authorities after security footage, and help from a hardware store, led investigators to them.More >>
A man is facing drug charges after a homeowner found synthetic marijuana in her garage. Rochester Police said a woman discovered a duffel bag filled with 153 ounces of K-2 synthetic marijuana in her garage Monday night.More >>
A Tornado Warning has now been dropped for western Winona County in southeastern Minnesota, as a storm system with dangerous winds moves off to the southeast. There have now been two confirmed touchdowns of funnel clouds. One was about two miles west of Viola, with a KTTC viewer reporting that a funnel that touched down was in a field along County Road 2. A second possible tornado touchdown was reported north-northeast of Dover at about 6:41 p.m.More >>
