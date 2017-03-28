Stand Your Ground bill passes House Public Safety Committee

A Stand Your Ground bill (H.F. 238) took another step forward at the State Capitol as it passed through the House Public Safety Committee Tuesday morning.

The bill was first introduced around one month ago in committee but was put on hold because it was being considered as part of an omnibus bill. However, that didn't happen.

Tuesday was the final opportunity to get a vote on a stand-alone version of the bill this legislative session. The state of Minnesota is currently a "duty to retreat" state -- meaning a person cannot use deadly force in self-defense unless they can avoid the risk of harm or death (by running away, for example).

If the bill becomes law, it would eliminate the requirement to retreat before using deadly force.

KTTC's Shannon Rousseau spoke with Rep. Tony Cornish's (R) legislative assistant who said the bill passed to the general registry. The bill will remain there until it can be brought to the full body.