WSU nursing students host first bone marrow drive

Winona State University students held their first bone marrow drive Tuesday at the Rochester campus.

Students registered people for the National Bone Marrow Registry at the drive. Bone marrow transplants can be used to treat patients with life-threatening blood cancers.

Students partnered with Be the Match and the Med City Foundation. Both are non-profit organizations.

According to Be the Match, 70% of patients who need a transplant don't have access to a donor in their family.

"Right now there's about 3,000 people that are dying each year that need a bone marrow transplant and it's hard to find perfect matches. So the more people we have on the registry the more common it will be to find matches for people who need it," said WSU nursing student Courtney Waldo.

