Stewartville man sentenced to year in jail after sexually assaulting young boy for eight years

A Stewartville man is sentenced to a year behind bars Tuesday morning after an investigation found he sexually assaulted a boy for eight years.

23-year-old Jesse Dahl was convicted of 1st Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct, involving contact or penetration with someone under the age of 16.

Sentenced Tuesday in Olmsted County District Court, Dahl was not convicted of the second count of criminal sexual conduct he was facing, which related to the extended period of time these incidents took place.

Dahl was arrested in February 2016, after admitting he had been sexually assaulting the young victim at a residence in Stewartville, according to the Sheriff's investigator.

Dahl pleaded not guilty to these charges back in September.

Judge Joseph Chase sentenced Dahl to a year in the Olmsted County Jail.

He was also sentenced to 30 years of supervised Probation and 100 hours of community service work.