Stewartville man sentenced to year in jail after sexually assaulting young boy for eight years

Seven teenagers are facing charges stemming from vandalism in April at Byron High School. Many of the suspects confessed to authorities after security footage, and help from a hardware store, led investigators to them.More >>
A woman is facing a number of charges after crashing her vehicle while allegedly intoxicated. Police say a child was also in the back seat at the time of the crash.More >>
A storm barreled through southeast Minnesota Wednesday evening, bringing downpours, heavy winds, and even two reports of tornado touchdowns.More >>
Rochester was abuzz with activity as it celebrated its 75th anniversary, its Diamond Jubilee, in June of 1929. The second day of this four-day celebration, started with the coronation, shown here, of the queen of the Diamond Jubilee, Arleen Town.More >>
A warning for snapchat users: A new update may compromise your safety.More >>
11 teens die each day due to texting while driving, One team of Rochester High Schoolers, sponsored by the award winning Black Data Processing Associates, is working on an app to help save lives. The team's concept is simple: if they're driving, people shouldn't be using their phone.More >>
A Tornado Warning has now been dropped for western Winona County in southeastern Minnesota, as a storm system with dangerous winds moves off to the southeast. There have now been two confirmed touchdowns of funnel clouds. One was about two miles west of Viola, with a KTTC viewer reporting that a funnel that touched down was in a field along County Road 2. A second possible tornado touchdown was reported north-northeast of Dover at about 6:41 p.m.More >>
A man is facing drug charges after a homeowner found synthetic marijuana in her garage. Rochester Police said a woman discovered a duffel bag filled with 153 ounces of K-2 synthetic marijuana in her garage Monday night.More >>
A warning for snapchat users: A new update may compromise your safety.More >>
