Man arrested on drug charges after incident at Austin's Riverside Arena

AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) -

A man is arrested and facing drug related charges after an incident at Riverside Arena. 

Police were called to the arena parking lot around 4 p.m. on a report of suspicious activity.

Police say 23-year-old Anthony Donaghue was in a car with an 18-year-old.

The two refused to get out of the car and tried to get away.

Police say officers were able to get the men out of the car.

The 18-year-old was questioned and released but Donaghue was taken into custody after officers found he had about 28 grams of marijuana, numerous plastic bags and a scale.

He is facing charges of obstruction of legal process and 5th degree drug possession with intent to sell. 

