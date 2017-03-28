Amber Alert canceled for a 2-year-old abducted in Minneapolis

An Amber Alert issued Tuesday morning has been canceled after an abducted 2 1/2-year-old boy was located.

Just after 8:30 a.m., an alert in Minneapolis said Harlen Vontrel Hulbert was taken after his mother was stabbed.

The alert was for a 1999 Silver Dodge Durango with license plate 628MMM.

The Minnesota BCA canceled the alert just after 9 a.m. Tuesday.

According to Minneapolis police, the child is safe and the suspect is in custody.