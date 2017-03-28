New Byron Superintendent officially signs on to head school district

The hiring of the new Byron Public Schools Superintendent is now official.

Monday night, the Byron School Board approved the contract for Dr. Joey Page.

After the meeting the contract was signed by both parties, making it official.

Dr. Page's four kids and wife were in attendance to cheer him on.

He will officially take over for current superintendent Jeff Elstad on July 1st.

Dr. Page is originally from Austin, Minnesota and comes to Byron from the Richfield S.T.E.M. School where he was the principal.

From now until July, Dr. Page will be working with Superintendent Elstad to work out a transition plan.