Rangers agree to terms with former Minnesota Gophers forward Vinni Lettieri

NEW YORK (AP) - The New York Rangers have agreed to a contract with free-agent forward Vinni Lettieri.

The 22-year-old Lettieri had 19 goals and 18 assists in 38 games with the Minnesota Golden Gophers this season.

The deal was announced on Monday.

Lettieri helped the Gophers win the Big Ten regular-season title in each of his four seasons, and he played alongside Rangers defenseman Brady Skjei for two seasons (2013-14 and 2014-15).

