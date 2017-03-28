RCTC names new Athletic Director

Rochester Community and Technical College announced Monday that Michael Lester will be the new Athletic Director for Yellowjacket Athletics.
Lester is no stranger to southeast Minnesota -- he spent more than 20 years at Saint Mary's University in Winona in a variety or roles including Assistant Athletic Director, Director of Eligibility and Compliance, and Head Volleyball Coach.
Lester begins at RCTC on April 24.
