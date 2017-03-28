RCTC names new Athletic Director - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

RCTC names new Athletic Director

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

Rochester Community and Technical College announced Monday that Michael Lester will be the new Athletic Director for Yellowjacket Athletics.

Lester is no stranger to southeast Minnesota -- he spent more than 20 years at Saint Mary's University in Winona in a variety or roles including Assistant Athletic Director, Director of Eligibility and Compliance, and Head Volleyball Coach.

Lester begins at RCTC on April 24.

