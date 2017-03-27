Public Art Master Plan officially presented to Rochester leaders

The Greater Rochester Arts and Cultural Trust officially presented its Public Art Master Plan (PAMP) to city leaders Monday afternoon.

During the Committee of the Whole meeting, Trust CEO Bari Amadio and Chair Brad Jones discussed the plan before Mayor Ardell Brede and council members.

The project started two years ago after Amadio raised $15,000 and the city provided a matching amount. In July 2015, the Trust began working with Forecast Public Art, a Twin Cities-based group, to develop the PAMP.

CLICK HERE to view the plan in detail (which begins on page 3).

The plan's goals include the following, among others:

Ensure that Rochester will have visible and vibrant public art; Create an environment of support for current and emerging artists; Provide for organizational structure and a means in which to manage public art; Serve as an incentive for Rochester to attract and retain working artists; Attract tourists / create additional visitor attractions; Grown an arts ecosystem.

During Monday afternoon's meeting, the Trust presented four possible models to implement the PAMP. Each model features a different leadership structure.

CLICK HERE to view each model in detail (scroll down to page 8).

Forecast Public Art recommends implementing a model in which the city leads the public art program, and partners with non-profit organizations. The model requires a budget between $500,000 and $700,000 to cover staffing, programs, acquisitions, consultant services and administration.

Amadio said more research and input are needed to determine which model would work best. But she hopes Monday's presentation will start a discussion with city council members.

"I think a Public Art Master Plan is important because it shows both the face and the soul of the city," said Amadio. "The face is what people will see when they are walking around. But it also shows the soul of what we consider to be art and how important it is to our community, and what art there will be in the community. And it's not just statues or murals or water features. It's performing arts. It's anything that you can think of that's in the public and free."

Amadio said more than 1,100 people were surveyed about the project. According to the results, 80 percent of respondents said public art contributes to quality of life, 100 percent of respondents could identify areas within Rochester where they experience public art, and 79 percent of respondents believe public art should be funded through a combination of public and private sources.

Amadio said the Trust will continue to work with the City Council to further develop the PAMP.

