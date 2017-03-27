NEWS PRODUCER—Join the #1 news team in Rochester, Minnesota! We want to put your ideas and skills to work producing newscasts and content on-air and for our web, mobile and social network platforms. KTTC leads the way with HD news coverage in southeastern Minnesota. Honored with a Regional Emmy for newscasts in five of the last seven years, KTTC NewsCenter was named “Best Newscast” in 2016 by both the Society of Professional Journalists Minnesota Pro Chapter and by the Associated Press. We are in a booming high-tech metro area with Mayo Clinic and IBM powering an amazing environment of service, exploration and innovation. The quality of life is outstanding in Rochester, about an hour south of the Twin Cities. KTTC is committed to the highest standards of broadcast journalism excellence and community service. We pursue visual storytelling in a newsroom culture of new ideas, teamwork, and original reporting. Our producers have the tools to craft strong newscasts featuring P2, Avid iNews and Newscutter, a Drone Cam, Frankly, Ross Xpression graphics, LiveU systems, live ENG and four live skycams. WSI Max from The Weather Company powers our state-of-the-art Precision Weather Center. If you want to play a key leadership role on a great team, please send cover letter, resume and Link/DVD to: Noel Sederstrom, News Director, KTTC-TV, 6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901. KTTC is a NBC affiliate, part of Quincy Media. EOE.