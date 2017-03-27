Local dental clinic serves as a quick fix for Minnesota's dental access crisis

Minnesota Human Services Commissioner Emily Piper visited Rochester Monday afternoon to speak with a roundtable at the Good Samaritan Dental Clinic. The topic? The state's dental access crisis.

Minnesota ranks dead last, 50 out of 50 states, in Medicaid payment rates for pediatric dental services, and fourth worst in rates for adult services.

It is difficult for those in the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes with public health care coverage to find a dentist that can treat them.

Until the state can fix this problem, the Good Samaritan Dental Clinic will have to serve as a local quick fix for those who need dental care.

"Anybody that walks in gets taken care of and we've done our best to alert the community that we're here. We're available to provide care. We can make them comfortable, free of infection, and we work alongside of our medical partners that are part of this clinic," said Dr. Joe Gibilisco, a retired Mayo Clinic dental consultant.

Governor Mark Dayton is proposing a 54 percent increase in reimbursement rates for all dental services provided to Medical Assistance and MinnesotaCare enrollees. That budget proposal is currently being discussed in the Republican-held House of Representatives.