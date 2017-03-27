State leaders discuss healthcare and other issues with local farmers

Local farmers and people living in rural communities had the opportunity to have their voices heard by state leaders Monday morning in Oronoco.

Minnesota Commerce Commissioner Mike Rothman and Human Services Commissioner Emily Piper were on hand for the discussion.

Healthcare is a hot topic in the U.S. right now and many who attended had a lot to say about the disproportionate rise in cost for greater Minnesota, as well as the individual health insurance challenges for farmers. Governor Mark Dayton wants to solve these problems by convincing Minnesotans to buy in to MinnesotaCare.

It may be difficult at times for farmers and rural Minnesotans to present a unified voice, but forums like this one provide a great opportunity to do so.

"One of the really significant things that I did last summer as Commissioner of Human Services was I went to Farm Fest and heard from farmers directly. The impacts they had on the rising cost of healthcare and the challenges they had with Blue Cross Blue Shield leaving the individual market and potentially not having health insurance options for farmers all across the state. So they're key to me being an informed representative of all people in Minnesota," said Commissioner Piper.

The Minnesota Farmers Union has scheduled 15 of these rural issues discussions across the state. Monday morning's discussion kicked things off and the second one was held in Winona Monday afternoon.