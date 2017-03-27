State leaders discuss healthcare and other issues with local farmers

A warning for snapchat users: A new update may compromise your safety.More >>
11 teens die each day due to texting while driving, One team of Rochester High Schoolers, sponsored by the award winning Black Data Processing Associates, is working on an app to help save lives. The team's concept is simple: if they're driving, people shouldn't be using their phone.More >>
A Tornado Warning has now been dropped for western Winona County in southeastern Minnesota, as a storm system with dangerous winds moves off to the southeast. There have now been two confirmed touchdowns of funnel clouds. One was about two miles west of Viola, with a KTTC viewer reporting that a funnel that touched down was in a field along County Road 2. A second possible tornado touchdown was reported north-northeast of Dover at about 6:41 p.m.More >>
A man is facing drug charges after a homeowner found synthetic marijuana in her garage. Rochester Police said a woman discovered a duffel bag filled with 153 ounces of K-2 synthetic marijuana in her garage Monday night.More >>
A familiar face for many in the area is entering the growing field of candidates to replace U.S. Rep. Tim Walz. John Wayne Austinson (DFL) will officially announce his candidacy for the 1st Congressional District Wednesday evening.More >>
Residents of a Minnesota city that employed the police officer who fatally shot a black motorist during a traffic stop are calling for the mayor's resignation.More >>
With the goal of creating a vibrant and world-class downtown Rochester, the designers for the Heart of the City project shared their latest ideas during a community workshop Tuesday evening. Dozens attended the workshop at the historic Chateau Theatre to hear from Shane Coen, founder of Coen + Partners, a Minneapolis-based landscape architecture and urban design firm.More >>
A Tornado Warning has now been dropped for western Winona County in southeastern Minnesota, as a storm system with dangerous winds moves off to the southeast. There have now been two confirmed touchdowns of funnel clouds. One was about two miles west of Viola, with a KTTC viewer reporting that a funnel that touched down was in a field along County Road 2. A second possible tornado touchdown was reported north-northeast of Dover at about 6:41 p.m.More >>
A man is facing drug charges after a homeowner found synthetic marijuana in her garage. Rochester Police said a woman discovered a duffel bag filled with 153 ounces of K-2 synthetic marijuana in her garage Monday night.More >>
A warning for snapchat users: A new update may compromise your safety.More >>
Rochester Police, Rochester Fire, and Gold Cross responded to an incident at Sutton Place Apartments Monday night.More >>
Three people were arrested over the weekend in the Rochester area for driving under the influence.More >>
A woman was arrested after allegedly stabbing her sister's estranged husband. Rochester Police said a family dispute led to the stabbing at the family's business at 10 p.m. Monday.More >>
