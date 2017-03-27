Armed home break-in leads to multiple arrests

Three people are in custody as police search for other suspects involved in an armed home break-in Saturday afternoon in Southeast Rochester.

Rochester Police said three cars full of suspects came to the complex at 822 21st Avenue Southeast around 2:30 p.m.

The suspects kicked-in the door, and some residents fought with the suspects.

One suspect got a cut on the face from a punch.

Three suspects pulled out guns and forced the occupants to lie down.

Police say the person the suspects were looking for wasn't home so they left in cars.

Someone filmed the incident, which ended up on social media.

According to police, the video helped officers identify suspects and vehicles.

One vehicle from the incident was parked behind a residence on 8th Street SE and North Broadway.

Another one was found at a traffic stop on 4th Street SE and South Broadway.

Three people are now in custody.

Donte Wilkins, 19, Kareem Hollins, 18, and Elliott Norwood, 18, are all from Rochester and face charges of 1st degree burglary and assault.

RPD says they are still looking to identify other suspects.

No residents were transported for medical help, and no guns have been recovered.