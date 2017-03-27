Minnesota First District Congressman Tim Walz running for Governor

Congressman Tim Walz has decided to run for Governor, hoping to take on Minnesota's top job in 2019 as DFL incumbent Mark Dayton fades from the scene.

Walz is serving his fifth term in Minnesota's southern district which stretches along the Iowa border from the Mississippi to South Dakota. The last election win over Republican Jim Hagedorn was by a razor-thin one-percent margin.

"I think now more than ever it feels right," said Walz to KTTC's Shannon Rousseau, as he left the Secretary of State's election office in St. Paul this morning. "I think the experience I have had, and the reputation in D.C. of someone who is there to get things done, and not doing it in a partisan manner, and I think my Republican colleagues know that--I don't disrespect them. I think now is the time to model that here. I think Minnesota is hungry for that."

Walz joins a growing field of candidates for the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party nomination for Governor. Former State House Majority Leader Erin Murphy welcomed Walz to the race this morning.

"Congressman Walz has served his district well during his ten years in Washington, and been a strong voice for veterans," said Murphy. "I welcome him to the race and look forward to discussing the pressing issues facing our state.”

Others who have already entered the race are State Auditor Rebecca Otto and St. Paul Mayor Chris Coleman.

Walz filed paperwork to form a campaign committee at the Centennial Building in St. Paul this morning, one of the first steps to launch a run for Governor. He didn't stay for long; his team was rushing to get him to the airport to get to his current job, at the U.S. Capitol.

The congressman is also drawing support from Rep. Duane Sauke (DFL - Rochester), whose know Rep. Walz for years.

"I am very happy that he's running. I think he's going to be a great addition to the race. He's going to be a voice that's very important to the state of Minnesota."

Meanwhile, Republicans haven't been shy about their opinion on Walz' bid for the governor's chair.

"I think Rep. Walz has been having a difficult time in the first district, and he's uncertain whether or not he was going to win this next election - so he was looking for something else to do," said Rep. Steve Drazkowski (R - Mazeppa).

Rep. Drazkowski went on to say that it will take time for Rep. Walz to grasp the nature of Minnesota politics, considering he's been working in D.C. for the past 10 years.

As of Monday, four DFL candidates have formally entered the race. Republicans have just one candidate announced: Christopher Chamberlin.

When asked when a major Republican would announce their candidacy, Rep. Drazkowski said to "stay tuned."