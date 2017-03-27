Minnesota First District Congressman Tim Walz running for Governor

A Tornado Warning has now been dropped for western Winona County in southeastern Minnesota, as a storm system with dangerous winds moves off to the southeast. There have now been two confirmed touchdowns of funnel clouds. One was about two miles west of Viola, with a KTTC viewer reporting that a funnel that touched down was in a field along County Road 2. A second possible tornado touchdown was reported north-northeast of Dover at about 6:41 p.m.More >>
A man is facing drug charges after a homeowner found synthetic marijuana in her garage. Rochester Police said a woman discovered a duffel bag filled with 153 ounces of K-2 synthetic marijuana in her garage Monday night.More >>
A familiar face for many in the area is entering the growing field of candidates to replace U.S. Rep. Tim Walz. John Wayne Austinson (DFL) will officially announce his candidacy for the 1st Congressional District Wednesday evening.More >>
Residents of a Minnesota city that employed the police officer who fatally shot a black motorist during a traffic stop are calling for the mayor's resignation.More >>
With the goal of creating a vibrant and world-class downtown Rochester, the designers for the Heart of the City project shared their latest ideas during a community workshop Tuesday evening. Dozens attended the workshop at the historic Chateau Theatre to hear from Shane Coen, founder of Coen + Partners, a Minneapolis-based landscape architecture and urban design firm.More >>
Though the school year is now over, the Rochester Public Schools School Board came together for a special study session on Tuesday evening, looking at discipline statistics from the 2016 -2017 school year. This discipline data from the 2016 - 2017 school year shows that this past year, there were nearly 2000 fewer referrals to the office than the prior year, however, those statistics also show that students of color continue to be referred to the office disproportionately. Superinte...More >>
More power is on its way to Rochester. Rochester Public Utilities says its new Westside Energy Station is on schedule, under-budget, and well on its way to providing 46 megawatts to the city with five, 150 ton, natural gas engines.More >>
A woman was arrested after allegedly stabbing her sister's estranged husband. Rochester Police said a family dispute led to the stabbing at the family's business at 10 p.m. Monday.More >>
A man is facing drug charges after a homeowner found synthetic marijuana in her garage. Rochester Police said a woman discovered a duffel bag filled with 153 ounces of K-2 synthetic marijuana in her garage Monday night.More >>
Rochester Police, Rochester Fire, and Gold Cross responded to an incident at Sutton Place Apartments Monday night.More >>
A woman was arrested after allegedly stabbing her sister's estranged husband. Rochester Police said a family dispute led to the stabbing at the family's business at 10 p.m. Monday.More >>
With the goal of creating a vibrant and world-class downtown Rochester, the designers for the Heart of the City project shared their latest ideas during a community workshop Tuesday evening. Dozens attended the workshop at the historic Chateau Theatre to hear from Shane Coen, founder of Coen + Partners, a Minneapolis-based landscape architecture and urban design firm.More >>
Residents of a Minnesota city that employed the police officer who fatally shot a black motorist during a traffic stop are calling for the mayor's resignation.More >>
Three people were arrested over the weekend in the Rochester area for driving under the influence.More >>
More power is on its way to Rochester. Rochester Public Utilities says its new Westside Energy Station is on schedule, under-budget, and well on its way to providing 46 megawatts to the city with five, 150 ton, natural gas engines.More >>
Authorities have identified the person killed in a motorcycle crash over the weekend.More >>
