Wild back-in to playoff spot, trail Blackhawks by seven points

Although the Wild dropped both of their games this past weekend, bringing their March record to 3-11, they clinched a spot in the playoffs for a fifth straight year.

On Saturday the Wild dropped a 4-2 game to the Vancouver Canucks, and then looked to bounce back on Sunday in Detroit against the Red Wings.

The Wild got off to a great start when Eric Staal scored his 26th goal of the year to make it 1-0 in the first. However, in the final minutes of the period Mike Green scored to make it 1-1.

In the second period, Nate Prosser scored his first goal of the season to give the Wild a 2-1 lead, but once again, the Wild couldn't hold on to it as Tomas Tatar scored his 22nd goal on a power play to knot up the score at 2-2.

The game went to overtime. The Wild's Erik Haula had a chance to end it 1:45 into overtime, but rather than give the Wild the victory the shot was saved by Jimmy Howard, and the Red Wings went on the quick counterattack and Andreas Athanasiou ended the game giving the Red Wings a 3-2 victory.

To recap the Wild's struggles this month--they are now 3-11 in the month, losing three straight, 8 of their 9, and have been held under their season average of 3.2 goals per game 10 times, while giving up more than their season average of 2.5 goals per game 10 times as well, including four or more, six times.

The once conference-leading Wild now trail seven points behind the Chicago Blackhawks and only two points ahead of the Anaheim Ducks with seven games to play.

Good news for the Wild is that March is almost over as they play Washington on Tuesday and Ottawa on Thursday. Both of these games will be at 7 p.m. at Xcel Energy Center.