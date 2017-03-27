High school sports section realignment

The Minnesota State High School League announced its section realignment plan for the next two school years.

The changes in place will take effect this fall and will impact some schools in southeastern Minnesota.

The most notable of the changes will be seen in 9-man football as Cleveland Immanual Lutheran joins Section-1. The Clippers are the defending sections champs but they lost to Grand Meadow this year in the state title game.

In wrestling, Simley joins Section One Double-A joining them with Kasson-Mantorville, the two met in the Class Double-A state title this year.

For hockey, Northfield, the defending Section 1-A champs, leaves 1-A hockey along with Red Wing, joining Section 4, giving Lourdes an easier path to the High School Hockey State Tournament.