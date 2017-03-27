Minnesota poultry producers better prepared to deal with the bird flu

Poultry producers in Minnesota are now better prepared to deal with the bird flu.



After a devastating 2015 epidemic, poultry producers and experts said Minnesota is better prepared for a potential bird flu return.

An educator for the University of Minnesota Extension said the last outbreak taught everyone some lessons, including how to control vehicles on farms to prevent them from introducing the virus.

So far the bird flu has been detected in two states, including a dangerous pathogenic virus in Tennessee.

