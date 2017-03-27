Rochester woodcarver trades puzzles he makes with people all over the world

There was no shortage of creativity down at the Olmsted County Fairgrounds this weekend.

More than 40 exhibitors showed off their work at the 41st Annual Woodcarving Show.

The free event was put on by the Rochester Woodcarvers Club.

From animals and people made out of wood to walking sticks and artwork, there was a wide range of wood carvings on display and even some for sale.

This year's featured carver was Mike Snyder. He carves anything he can get his hands on, including pumpkins and magazines, but his true passion is making puzzles.

"I've got a very visual mind," Snyder said. "I just like playing with puzzles and so it got me into the whole world of not just playing, but collecting, designing, and building."

Snyder said he has about 1,800 puzzles in his collection, and he trades them with people all over the world.

If you missed this year's word carving show, the club is hosting it again next year during the last weekend in March.