Austin falls to DeLaSalle in Class AAA Championship

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KTTC) - The DeLaSalle Islanders boys basketball team claimed its sixth consecutive Class AAA State Championship with a 72-44 win over the Austin Packers on Saturday.

"They're just at a different level than we are," Austin head coach Kris Fadness said. "I thought coming in that we could handle it and we were ready. I was wrong."

Austin has finished runner-up in three of the last five years to DeLaSalle. Both Gach led the Packers with 14 points, while his brother, Duoth Gach added 10. As a team, the Packers shot only 17% from three-point range.

"I feel no shame in losing to them at all, I feel shame in not being able to be more competitive," Fadness said.

The Packers graduate six seniors, but three of their starters return next season including Both Gach, Duoth Gach and Tate Hebrink. Austin ends the season 29-3.