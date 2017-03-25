Sen. Al Franken visits Rochester, talks health care legislation - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Sen. Al Franken visits Rochester, talks health care legislation future

By Francisco Almenara-Dumur
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

United States Senator Al Franken (DFL-Minnesota) had a change of scenery on Saturday. Senator Franken spoke with people from Rochester Home Infusion.

The goal was to learn how they work, the purpose they fill, and hear from those whose lives have been improved with their help.

However, there was one elephant in the room, the Republican's American Heath Care Act.

"The bill failed on Friday mainly because it was not a good bill and it fell of it's own weight," Sen. Franken said. "Only 17 percent of Americans said they liked this bill."

He went on to say there should only be one strategy moving forward. "What we want to do is work in a bipartisan way to do everything we can to fix the pieces of the Affordable Care Act that aren't working properly," Franken said.

He mentioned that the best way to do that is to focus improving the exchanges and add more choices to the current system. "The public option makes a tremendous amount of sense," Sen. Franken said. "What the governor has proposed here, is to allow everybody to go into Minnesota Care and that kind of option gives you another choice."

He hopes this is a turning point for Republicans to start thinking about the Affordable Care Act as something to build upon, rather than abolish. "You know, there have been 60 votes in the House to repeal the Affordable Care Act. I'm hoping now that we're past that."

