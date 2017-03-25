Plumbers and contractors provide free repairs and inspections - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Plumbers and contractors provide free repairs and inspections

Posted:
By Ala Errebhi, Reporter
Connect
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

According to the World Health Organization, preventable diseases related to water and sanitation claim the lives of about 3.1 million people a year.

So, volunteer plumbers and contractors are providing free plumbing repairs and inspections for low-income seniors and disabled homeowners on Saturday.

This is done through the Water's Off community service program, which was developed to repair minor plumbing problems by replacing or repairing fixtures, which helps reduce water usage and lowers costs for families. 

Rochester Plumbers and Pipefitters Local #6 were at one of many homes to do some repairs and replacements, including putting in a new toilet, a new faucet in the kitchen, re-adjusting the dishwasher and fixed a seal that was leaking. Business manager for local #6 Jeremy Andrist said it's all part of helping people out.

"It's very important for guys to understand the aspect of being able to give back and provide the training that we have," said Andrist.

There are 23 volunteers in Rochester who gave their time and expertise, and they're hoping to help 20 to 25 houses.

Volunteer union plumbers and contractors have participated in Water's Off annually in Minnesota since 1994.

