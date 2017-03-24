Rochester woman cares for ten children in the poorest, most dang - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Rochester woman cares for ten children in the poorest, most dangerous place in Haiti

Posted:
By Ala Errebhi, Reporter
Connect
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

The sun rose this morning on an orphanage in Cite Soleil, Haiti, and ten little children face another day without parents--but they'll be OK thanks to people who love them.  One is a woman from Rochester trying to care for their daily needs.

Connie Krueger is working through the local organization, Olmsted Outreach, to give this orphanage in Cite Soleil the necessary supplies it needs.

She also works as a dental hygienist at Good Samaritan Dental Clinic. After the 2010 earthquake in Haiti and the subsequent cholera outbreak, and after seeing the poverty, poor infrastructure, lack of education and healthcare, Connie and her late husband Ray Krueger worked with a Haitian pastor, Fred Fils-aime, to open up an orphanage there. They had visited the country on a mission trip through World Medical Missions, which is the medical arm branch Samaritan's Purse.

According to the Magazine of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, Cite Soleil, Haiti, is the poorest and most dangerous community in the country, where citizens, especially children, are living in difficult, dangerous and unhealthy conditions.

There are ten children in the orphanage who have lost their parents to either violence, the 2010 earthquake or the cholera outbreak. Connie said with the help of Olmsted Outreach, she is not only able to manage the orphanage but provide clothing, toys, finances and food. She said the supplied in the country are very rare. 

"There are times when Pastor Fred will contact me and it's like there's bread available (only for) today for them," said Krueger.

She also said that half the homes in the city are built from items that people find , like cardboard, plastic and metal.

Her goal is for the orphanage to become independent -- her friends bought them breeding goats and hogs and other animals so they can grow their own food, and to also sell those products so they can have an income. 

According to Connie the orphanage has six bedrooms -- one for boys, one for girls and two for Pastor Fred and his family. Two rooms are not finished, but there are three bathrooms and a living room/kitchen area. If you'd like to know how you can help the orphanage, visit http://www.olmstedoutreach.org/
 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Red Wing Police search for man after he escapes from Mayo Clinic Health System ER

    Red Wing Police search for man after he escapes from Mayo Clinic Health System ER

    Red Wing Police are searching for a man after he escapes from the Emergency Room at Mayo Clinic Health System in Red Wing. Mayo Clinic in Red Wing Supervisor Philip Fusco said police brought in a suspect involved in a car chase, who then ran from the E.R., and into the woods. Since it's Sunday, the hospital is already completely locked, aside from the emergency room; so reports the hospital is on lock down are false.  At about 8 p.m., Fusco says state police reported...

    More >>

    Red Wing Police are searching for a man after he escapes from the Emergency Room at Mayo Clinic Health System in Red Wing. Mayo Clinic in Red Wing Supervisor Philip Fusco said police brought in a suspect involved in a car chase, who then ran from the E.R., and into the woods. Since it's Sunday, the hospital is already completely locked, aside from the emergency room; so reports the hospital is on lock down are false.  At about 8 p.m., Fusco says state police reported...

    More >>

  • MN Dept. of Ag: Poison hemlock found in southeast Minnesota

    MN Dept. of Ag: Poison hemlock found in southeast Minnesota

    Photo: MN Department of AgriculturePhoto: MN Department of Agriculture

    The Minnesota Department of Agriculture says poison hemlock has been spotted in southeast Minnesota, and it is growing quickly in areas near St. Charles and Lanesboro.

    More >>

    The Minnesota Department of Agriculture says poison hemlock has been spotted in southeast Minnesota, and it is growing quickly in areas near St. Charles and Lanesboro.

    More >>

  • Juvenile injured in Dodge County ATV crash

    Juvenile injured in Dodge County ATV crash

    A teenager was hurt in an ATV accident in Dodge County Friday morning.  Emergency crews responded to reports that a juvenile male had been injured in an ATV crash at 260th Avenue near Mantorville around 9:15 a.m.  

    More >>

    A teenager was hurt in an ATV accident in Dodge County Friday morning.  Emergency crews responded to reports that a juvenile male had been injured in an ATV crash at 260th Avenue near Mantorville around 9:15 a.m.  

    More >>

  • 6th annual Antique and Working Truck Show in Rochester

    6th annual Antique and Working Truck Show in Rochester

    Big trucks for the whole family to enjoy. The Hiawathaland chapter of the American Truck Historical Society has been putting on the Antique and Working Truck Show for 6 years in Rochester. As for the nationwide organization, it's for the promotion and preservation of antique and old trucks in America. They say there's no particular brand of trucks it's just for anybody who loves old trucks.

    More >>

    Big trucks for the whole family to enjoy. The Hiawathaland chapter of the American Truck Historical Society has been putting on the Antique and Working Truck Show for 6 years in Rochester. As for the nationwide organization, it's for the promotion and preservation of antique and old trucks in America. They say there's no particular brand of trucks it's just for anybody who loves old trucks.

    More >>

  • New sightings of man wanted for Rochester kidnapping reported

    New sightings of man wanted for Rochester kidnapping reported

    There have been some new sightings of a man wanted in a Rochester kidnapping case. Brent Espenson is wanted on arrest warrants for a kidnapping in Rochester that happened in early June, and for 2nd degree assault in Goodhue County.

    More >>

    There have been some new sightings of a man wanted in a Rochester kidnapping case. Brent Espenson is wanted on arrest warrants for a kidnapping in Rochester that happened in early June, and for 2nd degree assault in Goodhue County.

    More >>

  • Student actor takes the stage in Pine Island despite the odds

    A student actor takes the stage in pine island despite the odds.

    The Lion King has been staged all over the country. On first glance, the Pine Area People for the Art's rendition was true to form. 

    More >>

    The biggest hurdle for Henry was not physical, but mental. "Coming to terms with the fact that I didn't think I could do it first was very difficult," Hildenbrand said. "That was a low point for me." Judging from his performance, he surpassed his expectations, but says it's thanks to everyone else's help -- especially his parents.

    More >>

  • American Legion Riders ride for PTSD awareness

    American Legion Riders ride for PTSD awareness

    A group of vets on motorcycles gathered today for a ride around the area to raise awareness of PTSD. This is all part of their continued efforts to raise money for Pets Loyal 2 Vets, a group that provides service dogs for disabled veterans in Minnesota. 

    More >>

    A group of vets on motorcycles gathered today for a ride around the area to raise awareness of PTSD. This is all part of their continued efforts to raise money for Pets Loyal 2 Vets, a group that provides service dogs for disabled veterans in Minnesota. 

    More >>

  • 60 Mile Garage Sale brings in crowds from all over the state and beyond

    60 Mile Garage Sale brings in crowds from all over the state and beyond

    Bargain shoppers, rejoice! Friday and Saturday is a major garage sale stretching 60 miles across the region. Nine towns along the Root River State Bike Trail have been hosting this expansive sale for three years. A few years back, the towns banded together to create the nonprofit known as The Root River Trail Towns. As part of the group, the towns work to focus on showcasing the beauty of the area, with various events to draw in the crowds, such as this 60-mile garage sale. We st...

    More >>

    Bargain shoppers, rejoice! Friday and Saturday is a major garage sale stretching 60 miles across the region. Nine towns along the Root River State Bike Trail have been hosting this expansive sale for three years. A few years back, the towns banded together to create the nonprofit known as The Root River Trail Towns. As part of the group, the towns work to focus on showcasing the beauty of the area, with various events to draw in the crowds, such as this 60-mile garage sale. We st...

    More >>
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.