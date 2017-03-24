Rochester woman cares for ten children in the poorest, most dang - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Rochester woman cares for ten children in the poorest, most dangerous place in Haiti

By Ala Errebhi, Reporter
The sun rose this morning on an orphanage in Cite Soleil, Haiti, and ten little children face another day without parents--but they'll be OK thanks to people who love them.  One is a woman from Rochester trying to care for their daily needs.

Connie Krueger is working through the local organization, Olmsted Outreach, to give this orphanage in Cite Soleil the necessary supplies it needs.

She also works as a dental hygienist at Good Samaritan Dental Clinic. After the 2010 earthquake in Haiti and the subsequent cholera outbreak, and after seeing the poverty, poor infrastructure, lack of education and healthcare, Connie and her late husband Ray Krueger worked with a Haitian pastor, Fred Fils-aime, to open up an orphanage there. They had visited the country on a mission trip through World Medical Missions, which is the medical arm branch Samaritan's Purse.

According to the Magazine of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, Cite Soleil, Haiti, is the poorest and most dangerous community in the country, where citizens, especially children, are living in difficult, dangerous and unhealthy conditions.

There are ten children in the orphanage who have lost their parents to either violence, the 2010 earthquake or the cholera outbreak. Connie said with the help of Olmsted Outreach, she is not only able to manage the orphanage but provide clothing, toys, finances and food. She said the supplied in the country are very rare. 

"There are times when Pastor Fred will contact me and it's like there's bread available (only for) today for them," said Krueger.

She also said that half the homes in the city are built from items that people find , like cardboard, plastic and metal.

Her goal is for the orphanage to become independent -- her friends bought them breeding goats and hogs and other animals so they can grow their own food, and to also sell those products so they can have an income. 

According to Connie the orphanage has six bedrooms -- one for boys, one for girls and two for Pastor Fred and his family. Two rooms are not finished, but there are three bathrooms and a living room/kitchen area. If you'd like to know how you can help the orphanage, visit http://www.olmstedoutreach.org/
 

