Kasson man spends retirement money on others instead of himself

Southern hospitality is alive in Minnesota. A Texas native opened a store in Kasson last December, but unlike some business owners, he's not doing it for the money.

Manny Guajardo lived in San Antonio, Texas for around 20 years. He joined the military when he was seventeen. It wasn't until years later he decided to take the trek to the North Star State. "The snow and cold weather -- the colder the better." Words you'd rarely hear coming from a native Texan.



Fortunately, his warm heart transcends the cold Minnesota winters. Manny and his wife opened Sophia's Thrift Store last December. The couple previously had a similar store in Lake City. "We love doing this," Manny said.

Sophia's Thrift Store got its name from one of Manny's eight grandchildren. "We saw a need for it in the community." The store has all sorts of items for sale: clothes, glass figurines, books, Star Wars paraphernalia, even a refrigerator; all at a reasonably low price.

"If [customers] come in here with a referral from social services, then we'll help them out with everything they need. A prime example: if a house burns down we'll be able to furnish it." Manny was referring to an incident in Rochester last December. A family of eight was homeless and offered a mobile home to live in. However, when the family moved in, the windows were broken and there was no furniture. Manny and his wife provided furniture for the family.

"All they wanted was bedding. When I got there the little boy came up and hugged me even before I had given him anything."

Manny and his wife have collected items for more than 40 years. They spent the last two years visiting garage sales, purchasing items to be sold at Sophia's Thrift Store. None of the store employees receive a salary; everything is done voluntarily. Besides visiting garage sales, a lot of the items in the store are donated.

Manny said his heart of gold comes from his upbringing. "Our parents were always very giving even when we didn't have much growing up." His family lives by this motto: "poverty knows no boundaries."

Profits made from Sophia's Thrift Store are put into a bank account, used to pay rent and utilities. Any leftover money is kept in the account to help people in need. "As long as you have a need we'll try to help you out with what we can."