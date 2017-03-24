On a rainy day in Cresco, the sun was the "star" of the show

At least one person is dead after a motorcycle accident that happened in Winona around 5:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon. A 55-year-old male from O'Fallon, Illinois was driving his 2014 Harley Davidson motorcycle. His passenger was a 57-year-old female, also from O'Fallon. The Harley Davidson was in the left lane heading north on Highway 61 in Winona. A deer came onto the roadway from the north and was hit by the motorcycle. The Harley Davidson crossed over the center cu...More >>
Red Wing Police are searching for a man after he escapes from the Emergency Room at Mayo Clinic Health System in Red Wing. Mayo Clinic in Red Wing Supervisor Philip Fusco said police brought in a suspect involved in a car chase, who then ran from the E.R., and into the woods. Since it's Sunday, the hospital is already completely locked, aside from the emergency room; so reports the hospital is on lock down are false. At about 8 p.m., Fusco says state police reported...More >>
Sunday was the final day of Rochesterfest, and as part of the last day's events, a little friendly competition was underway. If you were around Silver Lake on Sunday afternoon you might have seen some familiar faces rowing around in some very large boats. Despite the wind and the gloomy-looking weather, the race still went on. "Hopefully there wont be any spills into the water,” said Becca Murray, President of the Rochester Rowing Club. It was the first-ever for this ty...More >>
One of the first senior living communities of its kind in Minnesota is celebrating its 50-year anniversary. Sunday afternoon, Madonna Towers at 4001 19th Ave. NW in Rochester marked the milestone with cake and refreshments for its residents, music, and a video honoring its history.More >>
People in Rochester got to smash an old car on Sunday to restore a famous one. The History Center of Olmsted County is raising money to restore the 1964 Imperial Crown owned by Dr. Charles William Mayo, son of Mayo Clinic co-founder Charles Horace Mayo.More >>
Big trucks for the whole family to enjoy. The Hiawathaland chapter of the American Truck Historical Society has been putting on the Antique and Working Truck Show for 6 years in Rochester. As for the nationwide organization, it's for the promotion and preservation of antique and old trucks in America. They say there's no particular brand of trucks it's just for anybody who loves old trucks.More >>
A group of vets on motorcycles gathered today for a ride around the area to raise awareness of PTSD. This is all part of their continued efforts to raise money for Pets Loyal 2 Vets, a group that provides service dogs for disabled veterans in Minnesota.More >>
Senator Amy Klobuchar was in Lanesboro Saturday morning to discuss the importance of tourism in the city. Klobuchar met with local elected officials and business leaders and talked about how to improve tourism in Lanesboro. she said they're working on policies to promote tourism, as well as bring tourists in from all over the country and the world.More >>
Governor Mark Dayton and GOP Legislative leaders will meet in a Ramsey County courtroom Monday at 10 a.m. The case involves the governor's veto of lawmakers pay for the next two years. If the governor doesn't rescind his veto, the House and Senate's funding would be cut off starting July 1. But Friday afternoon, Gov. Dayton, Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, and House Speaker Kurt Daudt announced that their lawyers had filed a joint stipulation with Ramsey County District Co...More >>
Bargain shoppers, rejoice! Friday and Saturday is a major garage sale stretching 60 miles across the region. Nine towns along the Root River State Bike Trail have been hosting this expansive sale for three years. A few years back, the towns banded together to create the nonprofit known as The Root River Trail Towns. As part of the group, the towns work to focus on showcasing the beauty of the area, with various events to draw in the crowds, such as this 60-mile garage sale. We st...More >>
The Minnesota Department of Agriculture says poison hemlock has been spotted in southeast Minnesota, and it is growing quickly in areas near St. Charles and Lanesboro.More >>
There have been some new sightings of a man wanted in a Rochester kidnapping case. Brent Espenson is wanted on arrest warrants for a kidnapping in Rochester that happened in early June, and for 2nd degree assault in Goodhue County.More >>
A teenager was hurt in an ATV accident in Dodge County Friday morning. Emergency crews responded to reports that a juvenile male had been injured in an ATV crash at 260th Avenue near Mantorville around 9:15 a.m.More >>
