On a rainy day in Cresco, the sun was the "star" of the show

On a day where the sun didn't make an appearance in the sky, it was still the main topic of conversation in Cresco.

The Howard County Energy District hosted local leaders and state representative Jane Bloomingdale for a tour of the solar panels and infrastructure in town. This tour comes amidst concerns that solar tax credits could be cut in the Iowa State Legislature.

"There's an immediate need to address the possible cuts in Iowa solar tax credits that may be coming so we just want to put it out there that these tax credits are doing good things for communities and businesses and cities and farmers and just say that not only don't cut these tax credits but maybe even boost them a little bit if you can," said Howard County Energy District Vice-Chair Brett Daley.

Cresco has solar panel arrays all over, from farms to banks and schools. Northeast Iowa's energy districts in Howard, Winneshiek, and Clayton Counties promote a locally-owned clean energy future.

"Northeast Iowa is really a hub of renewable energy use and if by promoting it here and using it here we can affect the decisions of people elsewhere, that's a good thing," said Daley.

Solar energy is working in Cresco and the hope is to show its viability as an energy source for all Iowans.

"It's so easy to think of Iowa renewable energy as the big wind turbines, but it's also solar panels on houses, on banks, on insurance companies, on farms that are really helping smaller energy producers too," said Amy Bouska, the Chair of Howard County Energy District.

Daley continued, "Not only that, but the money saved from those projects or gained from those projects stays in the state, stays local. The wind farms, you can't say that about all the wind farms, or most of them."

A big topic for the future of clean energy in Iowa.

If you live in Iowa and installed a new solar panel installation in 2016 or 2017, you have until May 1st to apply for a tax credit.

The credit is capped at $5 million annually, so if that mark is reached, your application will roll over to next year.