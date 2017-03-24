House GOP abruptly pulls troubled health care bill; Obamacare to stay "for the foreseeable future"

Republican leaders have abruptly pulled their troubled health care overhaul bill off the House floor, short of votes and eager to avoid a humiliating defeat for President Donald Trump and GOP leaders.

House Speaker Paul Ryan, (R) Wisconsin, withdrew the legislation after Trump called him and asked him to halt debate without a vote, according to Ryan spokeswoman AshLee Strong. Just a day earlier, Trump had demanded a House vote and said if the measure lost, he would move on to other issues.

Ryan said the collapse of the House Republican health care bill means former President Barack Obama's health care law will be around "for the foreseeable future."

The Wisconsin Republican conceded pulling the bill was "a setback, no two ways about it." And Ryan chided members of his own party who refused to back the overhaul legislation. Many conservative and moderate Republicans opposed it for different reasons.

President Trump, meantime, told reporters that it's all the Democrats fault because "not one Democrat would support it."

Trump said he would be willing to reopen negotiations for a health care bill with Democrats if the Affordable Care Act fails. The president predicted the current law would collapse.

U.S. Representative Tim Walz, a member of the DFL, representing Minnesota's First District, released the following written statement:

“We have important improvements to make to our health care system, but we must not lose the gains we have made. Rather than tear down our current health care system, I believe the right answer for southern Minnesotans, and all Americans, is for Republicans and Democrats to join together to build upon the gains of the Affordable Care Act and adopt necessary improvements that help make health insurance more affordable for folks who are facing skyrocketing costs, such as those being hit hard on the individual market in Minnesota.

I am committed to working in a bipartisan manner to advance reforms that make sense for folks in the First District, and I call on Speaker Ryan and my Republican colleagues in the Congress to bring Democrats to the table to do what our constituents sent us to Washington to do: ensure every single American has access to affordable, high-quality health care.”

