Rochester police search for assault suspect

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture says poison hemlock has been spotted in southeast Minnesota, and it is growing quickly in areas near St. Charles and Lanesboro.More >>
Big trucks for the whole family to enjoy. The Hiawathaland chapter of the American Truck Historical Society has been putting on the Antique and Working Truck Show for 6 years in Rochester. As for the nationwide organization, it's for the promotion and preservation of antique and old trucks in America. They say there's no particular brand of trucks it's just for anybody who loves old trucks.More >>
A teenager was hurt in an ATV accident in Dodge County Friday morning. Emergency crews responded to reports that a juvenile male had been injured in an ATV crash at 260th Avenue near Mantorville around 9:15 a.m.More >>
There have been some new sightings of a man wanted in a Rochester kidnapping case. Brent Espenson is wanted on arrest warrants for a kidnapping in Rochester that happened in early June, and for 2nd degree assault in Goodhue County.More >>
The Lion King has been staged all over the country. On first glance, the Pine Area People for the Art's rendition was true to form.More >>
The biggest hurdle for Henry was not physical, but mental. "Coming to terms with the fact that I didn't think I could do it first was very difficult," Hildenbrand said. "That was a low point for me." Judging from his performance, he surpassed his expectations, but says it's thanks to everyone else's help -- especially his parents.More >>
A group of vets on motorcycles gathered today for a ride around the area to raise awareness of PTSD. This is all part of their continued efforts to raise money for Pets Loyal 2 Vets, a group that provides service dogs for disabled veterans in Minnesota.More >>
Bargain shoppers, rejoice! Friday and Saturday is a major garage sale stretching 60 miles across the region. Nine towns along the Root River State Bike Trail have been hosting this expansive sale for three years. A few years back, the towns banded together to create the nonprofit known as The Root River Trail Towns. As part of the group, the towns work to focus on showcasing the beauty of the area, with various events to draw in the crowds, such as this 60-mile garage sale. We st...More >>
Flags as far as the eye can see, all to honor and commemorate those who serve.More >>
