Rochester police search for assault suspect

Rochester police are searching for a man involved in an assault early Friday morning.

Officers say a 37-year-old man was punched in the alley behind Top Shots Bar on 310 South Broadway. The victim told police he was punched by a man he knew after he refused to sell drugs. Witnesses at the scene said the victim was punched while talking to a group of men.

The suspect punched him to the ground until he was unconscious, then stole his cell phone and fled. The victim was taken to Mayo Clinic-Saint Marys with a two-inch laceration on his head and concussion symptoms.

Police are looking for the suspect. He is described as a black man in his mid-late 20's, about 5'11, with a thin build and short hair. He was wearing a red jacket and dark pants.

Police ask that if you have any information to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.