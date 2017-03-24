Inmate found dead inside Cerro Gordo County jail - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Inmate found dead inside Cerro Gordo County jail

Posted:
MASON CITY, Iowa (KTTC) -

A Cerro Gordo County inmate was found dead in his cell early Thursday morning. 

According to the Iowa Department of Public Safety, the inmate was found around 4:25 in the morning. 

Jail staff found him in his detox cell and began life saving measures, but they were unsuccessful.

Mason City Fire Department medics rushed to the scene and transported him to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. 

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the cause of death. 

