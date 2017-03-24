Austin powers past Marshall to the State Class AAA Championship game

The game between the 2nd-seeded Austin Packers and the 3rd-seeded Marshall Tigers Thursday was a blowout. Austin clinched a spot in the State Title game with a 73-53 victory in the Class AAA semifinals.

The Packers now have a chance to end a 59 year drought--they last took home the state title in 1958.

The Packers were led by Duoth Gach scoring 15 points in the first half and finishing with 29 points in the game, with some flashy dunks off passes from his brother Booth Gach and some threes.

Oman Oman chipped in 14 points as Austin hit eight three-pointers.

The Packers will face De La Salle for the third time in the past five years, looking for a victory after suffering defeats in 2013 and 2014.

Austin Head Coach Kris Fadness was optimistic about his team's upcoming match-up.

"I think the big thing when you play them to be honest with you is you have to believe you can beat them. You're not just playing against five guys, you're playing against an aura, a tradition. We feel like we've established one in Austin," said Fadness. "I think if we play like we did today with that type of energy, we have a shot."

"It's a good opportunity for us,' added Booth Gach. "It's been in our head all year so I feel like us playing De La Salle in the championship game, that was one of our top goals so I feel like we're going to come out very strong."

The Packers played in their first State Title Game in 1923, finishing as the runner-up. In program history the team has finished as the runner-up seven times, and winning four times.

The Class AAA Championship game is Saturday at 5 p.m. at Target Center in downtown Minneapolis.