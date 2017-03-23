Rochester gets new Distinguished Eagle Scout

Rochester Boy Scouts have a new Distinguished Eagle Scout in their midst.

This is the highest attainable honor in the National Eagle Scout Association.

The Distinguished Eagle Award is given to those who are nationally renowned distinguished service in their profession at least 25 years after earning Eagle Scout Rank.

Thursday's recipient, Dr. Toby Weingarten, joins the likes of former President Gerald Ford with this achievement.

Weingarten was recognized through his work with anesthetic research.

His work in anesthetics contributes to making it more efficient and improving it's safety.

Weingarten sites his time as a Boy Scout as the reason why he is where he is today.

"So many of the principles of scouting that I encountered when I was a young boy earning my eagle scout actually have done very well in being a physician at the mayo clinic and being a researcher at the mayo clinic with dedication for others, and serving others at all times," Weingarten said.

The night was also for many other awards including recognizing one scout for 70 years of service.