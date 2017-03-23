How dialysis builds the bond between patient and worker - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

How dialysis builds the bond between patient and worker

Shannon Rousseau speaking with Jennifer Anderson and Richard Miller Shannon Rousseau speaking with Jennifer Anderson and Richard Miller
Part of a dialysis machine Part of a dialysis machine
Screen of a dialysis machine Screen of a dialysis machine
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

March is National Kidney Month, but for people on dialysis it is more than an annual reminder.

Dialysis patients receive treatment three times a week, up to 4 hours per session. Some patients consider their dialysis treatment a part-time job, because they can be in a dialysis unit for 12 hours each week. Most of that time friends and family cannot attend every treatment session, making the bond between patient and worker so special.   

If you have never been inside a dialysis unit at a hospital, you will hear a lot of beeping sounds. Dialysis machines make a variation of high and low pitched sounds when in use.

Richard Miller, a dialysis patient at Mayo Family Clinic Northeast in Rochester, receives dialysis three days a week, four hours each session. "When I first started, I'll be honest with you, I was scared. I was scared to death. I didn't know what to expect," Miller said.

Nearly one year ago, Richard got a fistula, which is made by joining an artery to a vein under one's skin in order to make a bigger blood vessel. He started dialysis several weeks later in August. "It's different. Your lifestyle changes."

Miller's wife is bedridden with multiple sclerosis. She is not able to be with him during treatment. Luckily, Miller's second family at Mayo Family Clinic Northeast keeps him company. When he is not striking up a conversation with them he likes to watch old television shows, like Star Trek and M*A*S*H, or read books about history.

Miller enjoys the camaraderie of the dialysis unit. "Even when I've had a bad day he's like what's going on? And he can change my day around," said Jennifer Anderson, a certified clinical hemodialysis technician at Mayo Family Clinic Northeast. "He's a pretty outstanding guy. Everyday is memorable with Richard."

Working with dialysis patients has been Anderson's passion for over a decade. "I make a difference in all of their lives. Without dialysis we wouldn't have our patients. They wouldn't have the life they have -- I think it's so rewarding."

Because of Anderson's passion, the bond she has with her patients is significant. "We're here for the good, the bad, everything in between. I feel we go through the milestones with them." But she is not the only worker who has passion for her job and patients. The camaraderie between most workers and patients at Mayo Family Clinic Northeast is strong. 

"This is so rewarding," said Anderson.

For patients like Miller, they feel like they are treated as a person and not just a patient. "They get to know your quirks as an individual but at the same time they can tell if you're having a bad day. They're very supportive."

To learn more about dialysis, click here.

