Rochester man accused of abusing infant twins for crying

A Rochester man was charged Tuesday with multiple counts of assault and malicious punishment of a child for the assault of 3-month-old twin infants.

A criminal complaint filed at Olmsted County District Court said Nicolas Bendik, 29, is related to the children. It said the infants suffered several rib fractures and bruising. The twins' mother brought them to a physician December 7, 2016 after she felt a popping in one of their backs.

The mother told investigators she could hear a rib cracking as her child was breathing. At the doctor's visit, an x-ray showed the same child had several rib fractures along with bruising on the rear-end, thigh, and back. The other infant had similar bruising but no apparent fractures.

The mother told officers Bendik was with the children the day before and had told her one of the children had fallen off the couch.

However, when officers questioned Bendik, he admitted squeezing the more seriously injured child because he was frustrated with his crying. He also admitted to dropping both children from as high as six inches out of the same frustration.

The court document said they would sometimes land on their backs.

Bendik is expected to make his first court appearance on May 11th.