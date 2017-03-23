Throwback Thursday: hottest spring fashion in 1921

Before it was torn down in the 1950s to make way for the Dayton's department store, the E. A. Knowlton Company store, offered all kinds of goods to the people of Rochester, including the latest fashions, as modeled here by local women in 1921 in this photo from the History Center of Olmsted County.

It's a bit hard to get the full grasp of these spring fashion trends in a black and white photo, but clearly a lot of emphasis was put on the head and hair.

Over-the-top hats, head dresses, or hairstyles dominate the picture.

Some of the women featured don't seem thrilled to be in the photo.

Perhaps the clothes aren't all that comfortable.

