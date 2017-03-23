Byron Public Schools picks Richfield principal as next superintendent

After a three-day final interview process, the Byron school board has picked its choice for the district's next superintendent.

Dr. Joey Page, currently the principal at Richfield S.T.E.M. School, is slated to head Byron's schools, replacing outgoing superintendent Jeff Elstad.

The school board made the announcement Thursday morning, after interviewing three finalists earlier in the week.

According to a news release, "When asked for what he felt was the most important characteristic for an effective leader, [Page] simply stated 'integrity'."

"For all of these reasons and many more, the Byron School Board feels that Dr. Page will effectively lead our district and further our mission and vision to Learn Share Innovate and Inspire."

Dr. Page has been the principal at the Richfield specialty school since 2004.

He was recently named the 2017 Minnesota Science and Mathematics Principal of the Year.

The search for Byron's new superintendent began in February 2017, just a couple months after current superintendent Jeff Elstad announced he was taking the same job at the Owatonna Public School District.

The school board plans to approve the contract March 27.