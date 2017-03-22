Bill approved in committee to get rid of MNsure

MNsure's roll-out back in 2013 was mired in difficulty, a system that didn't work and caused many headaches.

"Because it was an audacious IT project that got foisted upon really good state workers that couldn't react in time," Rep. Matt Dean, Republican from Dellwood, said.

Now, with a bill approved in the House Health and Human Services Finance committee, they're looking to change it all.

"We're trying to move people away from MNsure," Dean said.

The bill would get rid of MNsure and require people to use the federal marketplace, healthcare.gov, for their health insurance needs.

House Republicans say MNsure was not meeting any of their expectations and has been a waste of state money.

"The latest projections from MNsure have shown that they have not met the test of self sufficiency," Dean said.

The Chair of the MNsure Board says this may not be accurate.

"The budget the MNsure Board adopted earlier this month is balanced, it is self sufficient and it will be balanced and self sufficient going into fiscal 18 and into fiscal 19," Peter Benner, Chair of the MNsure Board, said.

This move might affect low income families, as MNsure is currently the easiest way for them to apply for MinnesotaCare.

However Representative Dean says they intend to shift the responsibility down to the counties.

After all House Republicans say they want less government involvement in this matter.

"So you've got to understand, government is not the answer," Representative Glenn Gruenhagen, a Republican from Glencoe, said. "It's the problem."

In the end some say this move doesn't address the real issue.

"I mean the problems especially in southeast Minnesota of incredibly high premiums, this bill does nothing," Benner said.