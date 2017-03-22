Ethical Practices Board to hire investigator to probe Amadio com - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Ethical Practices Board to hire investigator to probe Amadio complaint against Wojcik

By Ala Errebhi, Reporter
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

Members of Rochester's Ethical Practices Board voted Wednesday to hire an investigator to find facts in an ethics complaint against Ward 2 City Council Member Michael Wojcik

A complaint filed against Wojcik alleges he attempted to bully Greater Rochester Arts and Cultural Trust CEO Bari Amadio into releasing a draft of a plan for public art in Rochester.  The draft has been in the works since May 18, 2015, when the City Council approved contributing $15,000 dollars to the effort. 

Goals for the plan include defining public art and proposing a 20-year vision for it in Rochester.

In her 13-page complaint, Amadio also claims Wojcik libeled her in a series of emails with city staff members.  Amadio used a series of emails to show what she considered to be an effort to intimidate and threaten her into turning over a private Trust document. 

An investigation should take a month, and if a formal hearing is held, the parties could be made to appear and testify and perhaps present supporting witnesses.  Wojcik said on his campaign blog February 23 that he would cooperate fully with the Ethical Practices Board's inquiry.

"One of my proudest accomplishments on the Rochester City Council was being a driving force behind the creation of an independent ethics commission (it was a big part of my campaign in 2008). It was created with the intent of impartially handling ethics complaints on behalf of both parties," writes Wojcik. "I very much appreciate the job that they have done.  I will cooperate with whatever requests they make."

According to the Greater Rochester Arts and Cultural Trust's website, the Public Art Master Plan is to be presented to the Rochester City Council at its Committee of the Whole meeting on March 27.

