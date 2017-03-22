UPDATE: nearly 12-hour standoff ends after suspect turns himself over to police

A nearly 12-hour standoff at a Northeast Rochester home came to an end Wednesday morning after the suspect released himself to authorities.

Rochester police began a standoff with an armed man at a home on 13th Avenue Northeast at 10th St. NE.

RPD says the standoff began at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, with a dialogue beginning around 9:50 p.m.

Police are calling this a mental health situation involving a man armed with a rifle who made suicidal threats.

They say alcohol was involved.

Authorities say the man was confined to a detached garage behind the residence.

The man refused to come out of the garage.

Police had the surrounding street blocked off but said there was no threat to the public.

They were working to make sure students at nearby Jefferson Elementary School could walk to school safely.

The emergency response unit was called just before 7 a.m. Wednesday, about two hours before the standoff ended.

The suspect is headed to Mayo Clinic-Saint Marys for a Psych evaluation.

