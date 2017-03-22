Wild end skid, outscore Sharks 3-2

One of the best ways to stop a losing streak is to get out to an early lead. In St. Paul Tuesday night, the Minnesota Wild did just that scoring a goal halfway through the first period in an eventual 3-2 win versus the third place San Jose Sharks.

The Wild came into the game on a five-game losing streak. During the streak they had given up three or more goals in each contest and dating back to the beginning of March, the Wild had been giving up an average of 3.1 goals per game, losing eight of ten in that span, while giving up three plus goals in seven straight games.

Against the Sharks the Wild got a performance from Devan Dubnyk they hadn't seen since the beginning of this swoon as he only allowed two goals to get past him, getting 21 saves on 23 shots.

Dubnyk's performance was helped offensively with a big second period. After going to the second period with a 1-0 lead on a Matt Dumba power play goal, the Sharks' David Shlemko scored to tie the game 1-1. The Wild quickly responded scoring two goals within 15 seconds of each other to get a 3-1 lead.

The first goal was scored by Martin Hanzal, his seventeenth, and the second goal was scored by Charlie Coyle for his seventeenth of the year as well.

Patrick Marleau scored in the final minute of the second period to make the score 3-2 but Dubnyk and the Wild shut down the Sharks the rest of the way to end their losing streak.

Zach Parise was a big contributor on offense assisting on two goals, giving him a total of 19 on the year.

With the win the Wild maintained a three-point lead over the Sharks but still trail the Blackhawks by six points for the conference lead.

The Wild are back at home Thursday at 7 p.m. facing the Philadelphia Flyers.