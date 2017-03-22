Lewiston-Altura students taking 'steps' to fight cancer

Lewiston-Altura Intermediate School is teaching its students the importance of fighting cancer in a creative way.

Lined along the walls and ceiling of the school are hundreds of paper cutouts of feet. Each foot has a student's name on it, representing a dollar the student has contributed to cancer research -- essentially, a step closer to finding a cure.

Jana Ruhoff, the secretary of the school, helped come up with the idea as a way to get students more involved in the annual Fools Five Road Race in Lewiston. Now in its 39th year, the race raises money to fight cancer. And every year, thousands lace up.

"It's really a day for people to just remember their loved ones, a way to make a difference, come out and support the people that are fighting cancer, the people that have lost their battle," said Ruhoff. "It's a good time. It's awesome."

Ruhoff, who is on the committee for the race, is a breast cancer survivor herself.

"Being in the clinic room, they tell you that you have breast cancer. I'm like, 'What? It's not in my family. What do you mean? What are you talking about?' 'Well, that's what you have,' and I'm like -- you can't talk. It's like you're having an out-of-body experience," Ruhoff recalled.

Ruhoff said taping the cutouts of feet all over the school motivates students, because they can visually see the amount of money they contributed to cancer research.

"It's fun. I never expected it to go this well," she said.

Among the many students who have donated money is fifth-grader Lukas Dungy. When asked why he contributed a dollar, he replied, "Because I wanted to help and stop cancer."

Fellow fifth-grader Kaeden Klug, who takes part in the Fools Five Road Race every year, said raising money is important "so people can stay healthy and they don't have to live their lives being alone and being in the hospital their whole lives."

The Fools Five Road Race will take place on Sunday, April 2 at 1 p.m. in Lewiston.

On Friday, March 31, there will be live and silent auctions at the Lewiston Community Center. Doors will open at 4:30 p.m. The silent auction will be between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. The live auction will begin at 6 p.m.

Each year, the events combine to raise tens of thousands of dollars. For more information on how you can take part, visit foolsfive.org.

