'Hallelujah for the Arts' celebrates need for the arts in our community

With arts and humanities on the Trump chopping block, and dark clouds on the horizon, Tuesday was America's 30th-ever Arts Advocacy Day.

Artists from all over the region gathered together at Rochester's Peace Plaza and celebrated accordingly, singing the Hallelujah Chorus, all while sending a message of how the arts need to remain a part of our society.

The budget put forth by President Donald Trump calls for an end to funding for the National Endowment for the Arts, the National Endowment for the Humanities, the Institute for Museum and Library Services, and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, among other agencies.

Tuesday night, to launch Arts Advocacy Day, singing groups and individuals joined the Rochester Symphony Chorale in raising their voices to remind the community how needed the arts really are.

"This is the very first time we're giving this a whirl," said Jere Lantz, the President, CEO, and Director of the Rochester Symphony Orchestra.

Dozens gathered at Peace Plaza on Tuesday evening for Hallelujah for the Arts.

"It brings community together, it makes us realize what we have in common," said Kristina Lantz, an advocate for the arts and professional violin player (and also Jere Lantz's wife).

No practice rounds, no per-recorded music to follow, just a love and passion for making music.

"Will it be out of tune? Probably. Will it be right together? Probably not. But we're gonna have a good time saying hooray for the arts by singing Hallelujah," said Jere Lantz.

This gathering came at a time when threats of losing arts funding is casting a dark shadow over Rochester's cultural community.

"When I play music, it's about the experience, and being with other people. And I feel like music and the arts really help a person's soul," said 14-year-old Rylee Melius, a John Marshall High School student who has played the French Horn for about five years.

"We love the arts, we love the town, and we always want to see the arts as a major part of Rochester," said Carolyn Beck, an art advocate and musician.

The arts just seem to bring about a little extra something special.

"It's what makes life worth living, it's that extra special thing in life, that we need in life. Otherwise, life is just mundane, we're slogging through, everyday,” said Kristina Lantz.

As Jere Lantz put it: “If we lose the arts, we lose who we are.”

Jere Lantz and the Rochester Symphony Orchestra need your help to keep the arts in Rochester forever.

They want everyone to call members of Congress and let them know now is not the time to cut the arts, but rather to celebrate them.

Check out this link for a number of ways you can follow-up on Tuesday night's event.

http://artsmn.org/act/issues/