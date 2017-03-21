Olmsted County Board approves .25 percent sales tax increase for road funding

Thousands of people use county roads in Olmsted County and the County is finding it harder to continue taking care of them.

That's why the Olmsted County Board of Commissioners are aiming to use the sales tax to try and keep the roads up to date.

"We're looking at a sales tax for transportation because the state and federal government aren't keeping the necessary funding to keep a transportation system working," Bob Bendzick, Chief Financial Officer for the County, said.

One of the goals of this sales tax increase is to make intersections like the one at County Road 104 and Highway 14, safer.

"The volume that's coming down 104 increases constantly," Kaye Bieniek, the County Engineer, said. "The commuter traffic coming in, it's just you know, anytime you have an 'at-grade' intersection there's a lot of conflict points and the more conflict points there are the more opportunity for a crash."

To put it in perspective, that intersection will cost 40 million dollars to improve.

As such the Board passed the 0.25% sales tax increase, by a vote of 6 to 1.

A move that some residents don't quite agree with.

"It may have been a prudent thing to do in the moment but I think for bad reason," Bruce Kaskubar, a citizen at the meeting, said. "I think the problem is due to perhaps a little lack of forward planning."

However county administrators say a gas tax would be the best choice for funding, a topic the state legislature is not a fan of.

"[The gas tax] is the perfect tax to pay for roads, that's the ideal place to go but since the legislature controls it and the legislature isn't changing it we wind up having to do something else," Bendzick said.

as for the change, they only have the people of Olmsted county in mind.

"We're all about providing a safe and efficient and connected system for Olmsted county," Bieniek said.

It's important to note that this increase will not affect things like groceries and clothes, affecting only what is already under the sales tax.

It will go into effect on July 1st, 2017.