Proposed Federal funding cuts to Hormel Institute could end research programs

Hormel institute says any proposed cuts pose huge threat to the strengths of all medical research programs, and especially to them because the majority of their research is funded by federal money. The Institute says its scientists depend on research grants to fund their research programs.

And decreased federal funding will hinder their ability to fight the disease both nationwide and across the world.

Associate Professor Dr. James Robinson said any proposed cuts could compromise the local economy, "...without this research we'll have to close down various research programs. And most of us here, including myself, are funded federally." He said. "Nearly all our research funding comes from the federal government, and without it we would be devastated. And many of the researchers may have to move away."

The say grant funding is the foundation of research progress, and that federal investment should be bipartisan - since cancer is a common enemy and a major health threat to all Americans - not just Republicans or Democrats.

Donations and funds gathered from Paint the Town Pink, for example, only make up a small amount.

Dr. Robinson said he hopes Congress get together and look over the budget and listen to their concerns.