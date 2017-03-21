Pequot Lakes art teacher carves wood sculpture with chainsaws for Dover-Eyota students

Meet Molly Wiste. She's an art teacher from Pequot Lakes, but you could also say she's a Picasso of wood carving. Her tool of choice? Chainsaws.

She visited Dover-Eyota High School to carve a sculpture of their mascot.

"I'm working on a bald eagle. So this started out as a log this morning and I started carving at about 8:40. I'm not sure what time it is now, it's about lunchtime. So I've still got to detail out the talons and I'm starting to add feathers and stuff and just shape it a little bit more. Then I'll go in with the smaller saws and kinda work the eyes and the beak. I always leave the beak until last, just to make sure I get it right. It's the most important part on the eagle," said Wiste.

Wiste has become so skilled in bringing her creations to life that she was invited to compete against nine other carvers from around the world in Melbourne, Australia back in January. The art concepts she uses in her profession are very valuable in competition.

"Chainsaw carvers have a done a lot more of studying art history and looking at different sculptures and bronzes and pieces have been getting a lot more movement, negative space, texture. When you go to the competitions, the work just keeps getting better and better each year, so you have to push yourself pretty hard to take it up to the next level," said Wiste.

Wood is Wiste's canvas and she uses it to create a masterpiece, despite its imperfections.

"All these trees that I carve are trees that died or were knocked over in a storm and just repurposing them and making them become art. Then the natural element of it's not perfect. If you go buy something that's plastic, it's pretty perfect, but this has knots and cracks and wormholes," said Wiste.

A beautiful piece of art, made in a most unlikely way.

Wiste's next challenge will be as a judge at August's US Open Chainsaw Sculpture Championship in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

If you're interested in ordering a sculpture, Wiste takes requests on her website, http://www.wistewoodworks.com/, and she says she can carve just about anything.