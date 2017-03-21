18 Minnesota counties eliminate homelessness among veterans

18 counties in Minnesota have achieved something the state has never done, finding a home for every homeless veteran.

In a letter to the Southwest Continuum of Care (CoC) region, the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness, HUD and VA, determined these counties have effectively ended homelessness among veterans. These counties include:

Big Stone

Chippewa

Cottonwood

Jackson

Kandiyohi

Lac Qui Parle

Lincoln

Lyon

McLeod

Meeker

Murray

Nobles

Pipestone

Redwood

Renville

Rock

Swift

Yellow Medicine

This area of Minnesota becomes the 40th community in the nation to do this. The Southwest CoC is Minnesota's first region to reach this historic goal.

“These 18 counties in Southwestern Minnesota are committed to honoring the men and women who have served our state and our country by establishing a strategic plan that prevents Veterans homelessness from occurring whenever possible. The plan also ensures that when homelessness does occur, it is rare, brief, and non-recurring,” said Cathy ten Broeke, State Director to Prevent and End Homelessness.

In 2014 the Minnesota Department of Veteran Affairs and partners launched a statewide Homeless Veterans Registry focused on housing all Minnesota Veterans experiencing homelessness. This Registry has accelerated Minnesota’s progress toward the goal by creating individual housing plans based on each Veteran’s unique challenges and situation.

Since December 2014, Minnesota has housed 856 previously homeless Veterans statewide. Today, the state knows of another 196 Veterans by name who are experiencing homelessness in Minnesota. Research demonstrates that the most lasting solutions are personalized for each individual or family experiencing homelessness. Once on the Registry, Veterans experiencing homelessness are typically housed within four months.

“Homelessness among Veterans is a problem that we can solve,” said Commissioner Larry Shellito, MDVA. “Together with our partners we are committed to bringing our Veterans ‘all the way home.’”