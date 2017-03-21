18 Minnesota counties eliminate homelessness among veterans

When families grieve the loss of a loved one, he's by their side. And when they're making funeral arrangements, he's by their side too. The staff of Hoff Funeral Homes, located in Winona and various other locations, welcomed a therapy dog to the team on April 18. Charlie is a 6-month-old hypoallergenic Labradoodle who had been training to become a therapy dog since he was just 8 weeks old.More >>
The Heritage Preservation Commission voted to recommend not to demolish the historic Kutzky House Thursday night. It made that recommendation based on the fact that it believes the developers and owners didn't show that restoring the home was economically infeasible, meaning that it would cost too much.More >>
With rain and storms in the area Thursday, Rochesterfest was a washout for the day.More >>
Summer has just begun, but some Rochester children have school on their minds as they host a lemonade stand. Knowledge Beginnings Child Development Center students set up the stand outside the location on 2801 Superior Drive Northwest Thursday morning, where they sold lemonade with a purpose. The students will use the money raised to purchase school supplies for the Running Start for School Program through the United Way. They will then help distribute those supplies to famili...More >>
Paint the Town Pink set a $300,000 goal for fundraising this year -- and they've surpassed it. Leaders with the Hormel institute announced Wednesday that they've raised more than $306,000 and from that, eight $25,000 grants to fund innovative research were given to eight cancer research professors at the Hormel Institute, University of Minnesota.More >>
Police said someone cut a window screen at a home in the 600 block of 13th Street Southeast.More >>
A Rochester man landed behind bars after getting caught with drugs in a car with his 16-year-old son. Rochester Police said officers received a report of drug use inside a car outside a home on the 1100 block of 4th Street SE just after 2 p.m. Wednesday.More >>
Senate Republicans unveiled a draft of their healthcare bill. You can read the full text here.More >>
Senate Republicans have released their version of a healthcare bill intended to replace President Barack Obama's healthcare law.More >>
About a week after a non-profit coffee shop was broken into and its safe stolen, a similar crime happened to a nearby market.More >>
Putting the breaks on human trafficking. Minnesota ranks third for the highest number of human trafficking cases in the nation and now MnDOT is taking action. Over the next few weeks, MnDOT is putting up posters in 41 rest areas across the state to educate the public on human trafficking with resources to report suspicious activity.More >>
Flags as far as the eye can see, all to honor and commemorate those who serve.More >>
Authorities have confirmed a motorcycle vs pedestrian accident Monday evening in Southeast Rochester was fatal.More >>
Police said someone cut a window screen at a home in the 600 block of 13th Street Southeast.More >>
A driver was injured after the gravel truck he was driving crashed near Oronoco Wednesday morning. Law enforcement on the scene said the driver of a gravel truck lost control and crashed his rig, spilling a load of gravel onto the highway around 9:30 a.m. on White Bridge Road NE near Sandy Point Court NE.More >>
