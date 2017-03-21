House GOP unveil new Minnesota Road and Bridge Act

Minnesota's House Republicans are laying out a transportation funding plan that would put billions toward transportation in the upcoming years.

The bill would dedicate $12.5 million over each of the next two years to the popular small cities funding program which allocates dollars to cities with fewer than 5,000 residents for local road improvements. It would also create a special fund for bridge projects.

During the next ten years, $6 billion would be invested in Minnesota's transportation infrastructure.



"Minnesotans know we can fund our priorities including road and bridge infrastructure without a harmful gas tax increase," said House Transportation Finance Chair Rep. Paul Torkelson, R-Hanska. "At a time when Minnesota has a $1.6 billion surplus, we simply will not be raising taxes on Minnesota families to pay for a core function of government like roads and bridges."

The bill would invest $450 million into road and bridge infrastructure throughout the state by redirecting existing transportation-related funding streams to the Transportation Priorities Fund. The Transportation Priorities Fund would be made up of funding from:

Existing tax on auto parts (partial): $296 million in FY18/19

Existing tax on auto repairs: $52 million in FY18/19

Existing sales tax on auto rentals: $37 million in FY18/19

Existing revenue from the Motor Vehicle Lease Sales Tax: $64 million in FY18/19

In addition to existing revenues, the House Republican plan proposes $1 billion in general-fund serviced Trunk Highway bonds spread over the next four years, $300 million in one-time Corridors of Commerce funding in Fiscal Year 2018, $200 million per year in general obligation (GO) bonding for transportation, and $35 million for rail grade crossings.

Light rail funding undergoes a change in the bill, which requires counties or the County Transit Improvement Board (CTIB) to fund 100 percent of operating and future capital costs for light rail.

"Right now, Minnesotans in all corners of the state are subsidizing operating losses for light rail trains they don't want and may never use," said House Transportation Policy Chair Rep. Linda Runbeck, R-Circle Pines. "It's time to remove the state from the equation: if counties or CTIB want to spend millions of taxpayer dollars to operate new trains, they should pick up the tab."

The House Republican say the plan ensures that transit remains part of Minnesota's transportation picture. Greater Minnesota transit would receive more than $2 million in increased funding, MVST funding from the Met Council would be redirected to Suburban Transit, and funds a pilot program for suburb-to-suburb bus transit.