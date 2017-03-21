Vicious head-stomping attack leads to arrest in SE Rochester

A man is behind bars after a vicious assault in southeast Rochester.

Witnesses said they saw a man matching Robert Warren's description stomping on a man's head around 9 p.m. Tuesday on the 1500 block of 11th Street Southeast. Police said the 31-year-old victim was unresponsive when officers arrived on scene, with injuries to his head and face.

Warren was arrested walking away from the scene. Police said the victim's flesh was still on his shoes and blood is still visible on the ground where the attack took place.

Police said that the victim was initially in critical condition at Mayo Clinic - Saint Marys Hospital, but just before noon, Capt. John Sherwin reported that he had been treated and released.

Warren is facing first degree assault charges.